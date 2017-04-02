iRacing Celebrates April Fools’ Day, Teases Addition Of Porsche Tractor

Share this:

Tweet







Sometimes there is a great deal of relief when learning news is nothing more than an April Fools’ joke. Other times, though, we wish people weren’t joking at all.

In a video tweeted Saturday, iRacing announced the latest addition to its popular sim-racing lineup: the 1957 Porsche 133 tractor. Clearly the video is meant to be an April Fools’ joke, but a sim series full of vintage diesel-powered farm vehicles actually sounds pretty amazing.

As if the timing of the post and its overall ridiculousness weren’t enough to give away the gag, iRacing Rick-Rolled its fans by including a YouTube link that brings them to a video of “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley.

Well played, iRacing. Well played.

iRacing wasn’t the only organization that got creative for April Fools’ Day, however, as Lexus celebrated by hilariously trolling drivers who make a habit of hogging lanes on the roads.