Is Synthetic Marijuana To Blame For Aaron Hernandez’s Suicide?

Aaron Hernandez might have been out of control at the time of his death.

Larry Army Jr., attorney for Hernandez’s prison pal Kyle Kennedy, said Friday on Boston Herald Radio’s “Fargo Street” show his client suggests synthetic marijuana could be to blame for the former New England Patriot’s suicide. An autopsy performed on Hernandez’s body reportedly revealed traces of K2, or synthetic marijuana, in his system.

“One of the things he (Kennedy) said to me is, I wouldn’t be surprised if that had something to do with this because that stuff is bad news,” Army said. “That synthetic marijuana, it’s bad news.

“When something’s out of character of somebody then you have to look toward other reasons potentially.”

Kennedy and Hernandez both were inmantes at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Hernandez’s death stunned those who knew him, including his lawyer, his agent, prison officials and at least one former teammate, who believe he was never suicidal. He reportedly was a different man in his final days, engaging with prison guards and other inmates more frequently than he had prior to his acquittal for the 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell in the early hours of April 19, with officials ruling his death a suicide.

