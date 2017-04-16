Isaiah Thomas Receives Incredible TD Garden Ovation Following Tragic Loss

Share this:

Emotions were running high at TD Garden on Sunday night for Game 1 of the Boston Celtics’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

Celtics star point guard Isaiah Thomas entered Sunday’s contest with a heavy heart, as he tragically lost his 22-year-old sister to a single-car crash in Washington early Saturday morning.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens spoke with the media before the game and told reporters he expected Sunday’s Game 1 to be very emotional.

While Thomas not only has the support of his team during this tough time, he also has the support of the entire city of Boston.

This notion rung true during player introductions when Thomas received a raucous ovation from the TD Garden faithful.

An emotional Isaiah Thomas was introduced by the @celtics to a standing ovation ahead of tonight's game. #NBAPlayoffs #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/WqxFPmiu71 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2017

An incredible moment for an incredible player.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images