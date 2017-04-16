Boston Celtics

Isaiah Thomas Receives Outpouring Of Condolences After Sister’s Tragic Death

by on Sun, Apr 16, 2017 at 2:11PM
The anticipation surrounding the Boston Celtics’ playoff push was replaced by tragedy Saturday.

Chyna Thomas, the 22-year-old sister of Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning in Washington. Thomas reportedly found out about the news after the team’s practice Saturday, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll play in Sunday’s playoff opener against the Chicago Bulls.

In the meantime, though, the NBA community came together to send its condolences to Thomas in the wake of his family tragedy.

A pair of former Celtics were just some of the current and ex-players who had the All-Star point guard in their hearts.

MY HEART N PRAYERS GOES OUT TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY BRO… LOVE @ISAIAHTHOMAS

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, whose 19-year-old brother was killed in a 2012 motorcycle accident, also reached out to Thomas via Twitter.

