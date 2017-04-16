Isaiah Thomas Receives Outpouring Of Condolences After Sister’s Tragic Death

Share this:

The anticipation surrounding the Boston Celtics’ playoff push was replaced by tragedy Saturday.

Chyna Thomas, the 22-year-old sister of Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning in Washington. Thomas reportedly found out about the news after the team’s practice Saturday, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll play in Sunday’s playoff opener against the Chicago Bulls.

In the meantime, though, the NBA community came together to send its condolences to Thomas in the wake of his family tragedy.

Ernie Johnson's thoughts for Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics. #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/jvIoxwxoMd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2017

The Bulls mourn the tragic passing of Chyna Thomas and send our deepest sympathies to Isaiah Thomas and his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/t2FqHtNXTK — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 16, 2017

Steve Kerr opens pregame presser by wishing Isaiah Thomas well after death of his sister: "Everyone is thinking of him" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 16, 2017

The NBPA family is sending its condolences to Isaiah Thomas and his family after the passing of his sister, Chyna. — NBPA (@TheNBPA) April 16, 2017

A pair of former Celtics were just some of the current and ex-players who had the All-Star point guard in their hearts.

MY HEART N PRAYERS GOES OUT TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY BRO… LOVE @ISAIAHTHOMAS A post shared by Kevin Garnett (@tic_pix) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

My heart goes out to you bro @Isaiah_Thomas I'm at a lost of words!!! Prayers to you and your family. — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) April 16, 2017

Prayers up @Isaiah_Thomas 🙏🏽 my condolences to you and your family — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 15, 2017

All my condolences to @Isaiah_Thomas …makes me realize that there's way more important than a knee… — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 16, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, whose 19-year-old brother was killed in a 2012 motorcycle accident, also reached out to Thomas via Twitter.

Prayers up for @Isaiah_Thomas and his family…I know your pain bro — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 16, 2017

