Isaiah Thomas ‘Very Surprised’ Fred Hoiberg Called Him Out On Dribbling

WALTHAM, Mass. — Isaiah Thomas has been criticized for all sorts of things in his basketball career. But even the veteran Boston Celtics point guard didn’t expect to hear about his dribbling.

Yet there was Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg after Game 4, complaining that Thomas was got away with carrying after the Celtics’ All-Star guard went off for 33 points to help tie the teams’ first-round NBA playoff series.

Thomas initially laughed off Hoiberg’s remarks but admitted Tuesday they took him aback slightly.

“I was very surprised,” Thomas said after a brief practice at the team’s facility. “Out of everything else that I do on the court, you want to bring that up? … I don’t know what he was trying to get at.”

Hoiberg’s comments could have the officials paying closer attention to Thomas during Wednesday night’s Game 5 at TD Garden, but the 5-foot-9 guard didn’t sound too concerned.

“I only know one way how to dribble,” he said. “I’ve been dribbling the same way my whole life. So maybe it was strategic or something. But I don’t think they’ll call anything.”

Part of Thomas’ confidence comes from his insistence that he’s not the only NBA player who takes liberties with his dribble.

“I know I don’t carry the ball, and if I do, every other point guard or every other guy that dribbles the ball in this league carries, as well,” Thomas said.

Including some players in this series, perhaps?

“Dwyane Wade, (Rajon) Rondo, LeBron (James),” Thomas said. “I dribble just like everybody else.”

Hoiberg's right: It's tough to defend stars when they discontinue their dribble. pic.twitter.com/DY60JtIpZo — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) April 25, 2017

