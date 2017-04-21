Jackie Bradley Jr. Back In Lineup, Red Sox Arguably Have Best Outfield In MLB

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night and the Red Sox finally have all three of their starting outfielders back together.

Jackie Bradley Jr. returns to center field for the Red Sox on Thursday after being reactivated from the 10-day DL with a right knee sprain.

The Red Sox arguably have the best outfield in major league baseball, and with Bradley returning to the lineup the Red Sox get a gold glove finalist back in center field.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images