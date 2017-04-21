Red Sox Gameday Live

Jackie Bradley Jr. Back In Lineup, Red Sox Arguably Have Best Outfield In MLB

by on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 7:13PM
1,710

The Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night and the Red Sox finally have all three of their starting outfielders back together.

Jackie Bradley Jr. returns to center field for the Red Sox on Thursday after being reactivated from the 10-day DL with a right knee sprain.

The Red Sox arguably have the best outfield in major league baseball, and with Bradley returning to the lineup the Red Sox get a gold glove finalist back in center field.

For more on the Red Sox outfield check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN