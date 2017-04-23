Jackie Bradley Jr. Believes Red Sox’s Offense ‘Will Get Going’ Soon

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s offense was relatively quiet in their 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Camden Yards.

The lone bright spot for the Red Sox was center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. launching his first home run of the season. Bradley became the fifth player in Red Sox history to hit a home run onto Eutaw Street in Baltimore.

The center fielder believes that the offensive production will begin to pick up for the Red Sox.

To hear what Bradley Jr. had to say about the offense, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images