Jackie Bradley Jr. To Play In Pawtucket Tuesday, Could Rejoin Red Sox Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox’s lineup might be back to full strength in the very near future.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit the 10-day disabled list April 9 after suffering a knee injury rounding first base against the Tigers in Detroit during just the Red Sox’s fourth game of the season on April 8. But it appears that stay will be a short one.

Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters at Fenway Park before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays that the center fielder, along with infielder Josh Rutledge, who’s on the DL with a hamstring strain, will do baserunning drills Monday and join Triple-A Pawtucket for a rehab stint Tuesday. Farrell expects Bradley to be back with the Red Sox by Friday’s series opener against the Orioles in Baltimore, if not earlier, per the Providence Journal’s Brian MacPherson.

Bradley had been hitting well before the injury, going 4-for-14 (.286) with three runs, a triple, two RBIs and a stolen base. The 26-year-old also was showing off his defensive prowess already, making a handful of impressive plays in center.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images