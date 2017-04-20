Jacoby Brissett Posts Heartfelt Letter To Barack Obama After White House Visit

Share this:

Jacoby Brissett missed Barack Obama by one year, making his first appearance at the White House just a few months after the former president left office.

So, because he was unable to meet Obama in person, the New England Patriots’ third-string quarterback decided to post on Instagram an emotional open letter to the ex-POTUS after the Patriots’ White House ceremony concluded Wednesday afternoon.

“When you were elected President for the first time I was 16,” Brissett wrote, “and I watched you make the never-imaginable, attainable and I heard your cry to inspire hope. I used those words as motivation and saw your achievement as an opportunity and permission to work make my dreams come true too.”

Brissett concluded the heartfelt post with a light-hearted jab at Obama’s basketball prowess.

“P.S.,” he wrote. “Holla at me to help you with your broke jump shot.”

Brissett also poked fun at Tom Brady’s absence from the proceedings, posing for a photo with fellow Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

TB, we left room for ya! A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images