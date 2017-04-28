Jamal Adams’ Dad Owes Him Lots Of Money After Son Drafted No. 6 By Jets

Share this:

The newest New York Jet might receive a pre-signing bonus, courtesy of his father.

The Jets picked LSU safety Jamal Adams No. 6 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night, meaning he was picked higher than his father, former NFL running back George Adams, who was the No. 19 selection (by the New York Giants) in the 1985 NFL Draft.

And his father now owes him a lot of money, as the two long ago made a bet surrounding whether or not Jamal Adams eventually would be drafted higher, as the younger Adams relayed in a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports.

“At a young age, I basically told him I was going to go higher than him in the draft. He called me crazy,” Adams said, as transcribed by The Advocate. “Now he sees a lot of mock drafts and now he’s taking it back. But at the same time I’m still letting him take care of the dinner tab all the way up until the bet … People say it was $40,000. I believe it was like $100,000.”

ESPN said after Adams was drafted that the bet was for $50,000, so the number is all over the place. But it’s still a pretty cool story, even if the winnings only end up being dinner tabs.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images