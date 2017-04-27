Jarome Iginla Reportedly Buys $4.5M House Near Boston, The Country Club

Share this:

Tweet







If Jarome Iginla wants to golf in the near future, he won’t have to travel very far from his new home.

The 39-year-old right wing recently bought a $4.5 million house just outside of Boston in Brookline’s Chestnut Hill area, according to Boston Business Journal, citing a Norfolk County deed.

The house looks pretty impressive based on a sketch on Zillow.com, and a quick look at the accompanying map shows the new construction is right next to The Country Club on Clyde Street.

From the description on Zillow.com:

“Magnificent details, custom trim, expansive flowing floorplan are all included. Oversize luxury kitchen includes custom cabinetry, and professional appliances. Grand 2 story foyer opens up into estate sized living room and dining room. A large Breakfast Room, paneled Study, and enormous family room all open up to the manicured grounds overlooking The Country Club of Brookline.

“The sumptuous master suite, another hallmark of the builder, is the definition of luxury. Separate Master Sitting area, enormous his and hers master closets, and tremendous master bathroom with custom shower, water closet, and jetted tub are all bathed in natural light.”

Iginla, who last played for the Los Angeles Kings this season after being traded from the Colorado Avalanche, played for the Bruins during the 2013-14 season, so he already had a link to the Boston area.

And now he apparently has a home there, too.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images