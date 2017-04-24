Jazz Mascot Wrecks Clippers Fan Who Was Mean To Kid During In-Game Contest

Share this:

We must say, off the top, that we’re not sure just how “authentic” this story is, but man, do we want it to be legitimate.

The Utah Jazz hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night in a pivotal Game 4 of their NBA playoffs first-round series. The Jazz won and evened the series at two games apiece, which is all well and good. But what we really want to talk about is what happened during an in-game contest at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

During a break in play, a few fans were brought down to the court and threw on some of those bubble soccer suits and ran around the court. It was a hoot. But one guy in a Clippers jersey tried to ruin the fun by picking on a young kid. He turned around and bumped the kid sending him backward, which didn’t sit well with the Jazz mascot.

Boom.

Again, we want to believe this was a spur of the moment move by everyone involved, but given the fact the guy was wearing a Clippers jersey, we can’t help but wonder whether it was staged.

Regardless, watching that mascot run full speed into a bubble, sending a human flying is mesmerizing.