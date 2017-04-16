Jazz Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

The Utah Jazz were one of the pleasant surprises of the NBA this season.

The young Jazz finished the regular season with a 51-31 record and were awarded the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

As a result, Utah will get to travel to Los Angeles to take on the fourth-seeded Clippers for Game 1 of their first-round series. The Clippers, like the Jazz, posted a 51-31 regular-season record, but won the tiebreaker after taking three out of four games against Utah this season.

Chris Paul and Co. will hope that trend continues Saturday night at Staples Center.

Here’s how you can watch Jazz vs. Clippers online.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

