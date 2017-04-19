Jazz Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers first-round NBA playoff series got off to a thrilling start Saturday.

The Jazz walked out of the Staples Center with a Game 1 win thanks to a buzzer-beater from Joe Johnson. Utah’s win came at a cost, though, as center Rudy Gobert went down with a knee injury and will be out of Tuesday night’s Game 2.

The Clippers will look to take advantage and even up the series before it heads to Salt Lake City.

Here’s how you can watch Jazz vs. Clippers online.

When: Tuesday, April 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images