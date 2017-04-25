Jazz Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

We probably should have expected this from the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

Not much separated the two teams during the regular season, and the same has been the case so far in their first-round NBA playoff series. The Jazz and Clippers had the same exact record during the regular season, and they have split the first four games of their Western Conference playoff series.

But something will have to give in Tuesday’s Game 5 at Staples Center.

Here’s how you can watch Jazz vs. Clippers online.

When: Tuesday, April 25, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images