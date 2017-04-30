Jazz vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 7 Online

Share this:

The first Game 7 of the NBA playoffs will take place at the Staples Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will battle it out for the right to move on to the Western Conference semifinals.

The Jazz had an opportunity to close out the series at home Friday night, but Chris Paul and Co. toughed out a 98-93 Game 6 victory to bring the series back to Los Angeles for one final game.

A tall task awaits, though, as the winning team will have to take on the Golden State Warriors in the next round.

Here’s how you can watch Jazz vs Clippers online.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports Images