Jerry Jones Notifies NFL GMs That They Can Contact Tony Romo For Workout

The Dallas Cowboys might finally be moving closer to the inevitable departure of longtime quarterback Tony Romo.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has informed NFL general managers that they are free to contact the 37-year-old quarterback.

It’s been apparent that Romo has been available for a while, but this is significant because Jones hasn’t previously granted other teams the right to work out the oft-injured quarterback.

There only have been two teams linked to Romo so far this offseason — the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. The Broncos reportedly are not pursuing a trade for Romo and the Texans have not shown any effort to try and acquire the veteran signal caller.

Still, Jones’ new approach could be a sign that the expected divorce between Romo and the Cowboys is closer than it appears.

