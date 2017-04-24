Jim Harbaugh Got Scolded By Italian Mall Cop For Playing Football Inside

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines currently are spending some time in Italy.
The outspoken head coach has put his own unique spin on spring practices since he took over prior to the 2015 season, And this spring is no different, as the Wolverines are taking a week-long trip to Rome as part of their spring practice window.
The team arrived in Rome on Sunday, and while the team has spent time meeting with a group of refugees and seeing the typical sights, there was a classic Harbaugh moment Monday.
Harbaugh and the Wolverines were inside a shopping mall and were, or course, throwing around a football. But an Italian security officer didn’t like that and gave Harbaugh a verbal reprimand for his actions.
We have no doubt there will be a few more classic Harbaugh moments on the trip.
