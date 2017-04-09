Jimmie Johnson Went From Victory Lane To Care Center At Texas Motor Speedway

Share this:

Even though he spent some time in “Gatorade Victory Lane,” Jimmie Johnson apparently needed more electrolytes after the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

Johnson picked up his first win of the 2017 season Sunday, marking the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s seventh Cup win at Texas Motor Speedway. However, after celebrating the achievement, Johnson was transported to the infield care center, according to NASCAR.

The seven-time Cup champion had noted he was overheating just after hopping out of his No. 48 Chevrolet.

“Oh, it was hot in there,” Johnson told FOX Sports. “I got cooked in the car today. I didn’t have any fluids so I’m not feeling the best, but we got into victory lane.”

Chad Knaus, Johnson’s crew chief, said the team isn’t yet sure what his drink system to malfunction, but was quick to help its driver following his win.

“He was hot after the race,” Knaus said, via NASCAR. “He’s a pretty tidy, lean, neat guy, and when things get hot, he can get hot pretty quick, but we got him cooled off and he’s looking good. He’s ready to go have a weekend off like the rest of us.”

In addition to Johnson, J.J. Yeley, who finished 27th, also was given fluids at the care center.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images