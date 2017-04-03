Joe Kelly Asked Red Sox’s Outfield One Small Question Before Opening Day

Share this:

Joe Kelly just wants to dance.

The hard-throwing reliever is no stranger to joking around on Twitter, and he showed Monday he already is in midseason form by making a special request to three of his Boston Red Sox teammates just before their Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park.

Kelly asked Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Chris Young if he could join the Red Sox outfield’s now-famous postgame celebration this season.

Can I be part of the outfield celebration this year from the pen? @asben16 @JackieBradleyJr @CY24_7 — Joe Kelly Jr. (@JosephKellyJr) April 3, 2017

This seems like a reasonable request, so long as Kelly performs well in his first season as a full-time reliever. Boston’s outfielders might be hesitant to include the right-hander, though, as they really hit their stride with their dance moves last season.

We’re just wondering why Kelly didn’t include Mookie Betts in his tweet. Perhaps the 2016 American League MVP runner-up already tried to put the kibosh on Kelly’s request.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images