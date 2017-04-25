Joe Thomas Rips NFL For Penalizing Players For Diluted Test Samples

Share this:

Joe Thomas has never been hesitant to voice his opinion on NFL issues.

The Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl left tackle has touched on a number of league topics, including Colin Kaepernick’s free-agent status and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s handling of Deflategate.

Now, Thomas has something to say about the league’s drug testing protocol. After Jabril Peppers reportedly tested positive for a diluted sample at this year’s Scouting Combine, Thomas vocalized his frustration with the league’s stance on the matter.

No player should ever have a "failed test" for a dilute sample. Especially at the combine where players frequently chug water to gain weight — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 24, 2017

Or you're chugging water to hydrate for a day of grueling physical testing. Lack of hydration leads to a significant decrease in performance https://t.co/FpuUZ3Fpe7 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 24, 2017

He even took a shot at the commish.

Here's to people who love water 🍻. Just don't let @nflcommish know, I hear the NFL is anti water. https://t.co/mRsWE7zZWZ — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 24, 2017

We’ll have to report back to Thomas’ twitter feed the next time a hot-button NFL issue arises.

