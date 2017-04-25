Joe Thomas Rips NFL For Penalizing Players For Diluted Test Samples

Joe Thomas has never been hesitant to voice his opinion on NFL issues.
The Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl left tackle has touched on a number of league topics, including Colin Kaepernick’s free-agent status and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s handling of Deflategate.
Now, Thomas has something to say about the league’s drug testing protocol. After Jabril Peppers reportedly tested positive for a diluted sample at this year’s Scouting Combine, Thomas vocalized his frustration with the league’s stance on the matter.
He even took a shot at the commish.
We’ll have to report back to Thomas’ twitter feed the next time a hot-button NFL issue arises.
Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images
