John Farrell Brushes Off Buck Showalter’s Jab At Red Sox’s Flu Handling

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell seemingly has no interest in trading verbal jabs with Baltimore Orioles skipper Buck Showalter a week and a half into the season.

Showalter on Tuesday took a subtle shot at the Red Sox, who have had several players battle the flu, saying the Orioles are dealing with a similar issue but “have done a good job not broadcasting it to the world.” On Wednesday, Farrell responded by downplaying Showalter’s comments.

“We haven’t publicized it,” Farrell told reporters before Wednesday’s game between the clubs at Fenway Park. “I’ve answered questions. There’s no excuses made. We’re here to play baseball.”

The Red Sox’s lineup has been in flux over their first seven games thanks in large to a flu outbreak that has ravaged the team’s roster. Farrell also stressed Tuesday that no one is making any excuses, but Showalter evidently sees the Red Sox’s handling of the situation differently.

When asked by reporters Wednesday whether he was surprised by Showalter’s apparent jab, Farrell responded, “No.” The intradivision tension clearly is alive and well in early April, even if Boston’s bench boss refused to take the bait and engage in a full-blown war of words.

UPDATE, (6:02 p.m. ET): Buck Showalter was asked about the flu stuff before Wednesday’s game, and it sounds like the O’s manager had a rather interesting exchange with reporters.

Here is Buck Showalter simultaneously taking a shot at the Red Sox again, then denying he did and suggesting the media is at fault. pic.twitter.com/GKk494lv9e — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) April 12, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images