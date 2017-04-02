John Tavares Injury: Islanders Center To Miss Rest Of Regular Season With Lower Body Ailment

Share this:

The New York Islanders still have a chance to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, but they’ll have to do so without their captain and best player.

Isles center John Tavares will not play for the rest of the regular season, which ends Sunday, April 9.

Isles coach Doug Weight says John Tavares is done for the regular season for sure. Now it's up to others to step up. — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) April 2, 2017

The Islanders tweeted Saturday that Tavares was “week to week” with a lower body injury.

Tavares is one of the NHL’s top centers, and he leads the Islanders with 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) in 77 games.

New York beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Sunday, but it remains five points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild-card spot — the only playoff berth left for the Isles to chase. The Islanders also have played one more game than the Sens.

