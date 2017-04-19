Join Bud Light At The Harp Tonight For Bruins Pre-Game 4 Party

Share this:

TD Garden was rocking Monday night in the Boston Bruins’ first home playoff game since 2014. The Black and Gold will need a similarly raucous crowd Wednesday night.

The B’s host the Ottawa Senators in a pivotal Game 4 as Boston looks to even the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series at two games apiece. And if you’re on your way down to the Garden for the game, why not swing by The Harp on Causeway Street for a pregame party?

NESN and Bud Light are teaming up for the pregame bash ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop at the Garden. Fans will have a chance to win prizes and could appear on an upcoming episode of “The Ultimate Bruins Show.”

Be sure to join us there — the party starts at 5:30 p.m.!