The Bruins have forced Game 6 in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators, and Bud Light will help Boston fans celebrate a (hopefully) beautiful day of hockey.

Join Bud Light at West End Johnnie’s by TD Garden for a pre-Game 6 party, featuring prizes, giveaways and more, including a visit from the NESN team.

The party runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., when the puck drops at the Garden.