Join Budweiser At Donohue’s In Watertown On Friday For Red Sox Watch Party

The Boston Red Sox are on their first road trip of the 2017 season, so grab some buds and head over to Donohue’s in Watertown, MA, on Friday night for beer and baseball.

Watch the Red Sox battle the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on NESN, and get your chance to answer the Budweiser “Friday Night Fan Question of the Week.” Winners can receive Red Sox tickets, Budweiser prizes, and a chance to be on NESN.

Budweiser will be at Donohue’s on Friday April 7th from 1 to 3 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Fans 21 and over can participate. Budweiser — this Bud’s for you!