Jordan Spieth’s Masters Heartbreak Returns With Disastrous Quadruple-Bogey

Jordan Spieth’s return to Augusta National for Thursday’s first round of the Masters didn’t exactly go as planned.

He successfully made it through the par-3 12th hole, the site of his disastrous 2016 final-round collapse, with a par, and he moved into red numbers on the following hole with a birdie. But he then plummeted down the leaderboard with a bogey on the 14th hole and a quadruple (!) bogey on the par-5 15th.

He hit his third shot into the water, and he proceeded to hit his drop over the green. He chipped his next shot a little long, and he three-putted for the 9.

Yikes. He rebounded with a birdie on the par-3 16th hole, and he finished with a 3-over-par 75.

You can see highlights from his round, including the horrors of the 15th hole, in the video below.

