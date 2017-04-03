Jordan’s President Eliot Tatelman Delivers NESN’s First-Ever Live Commercial Announcement On Opening Day At Fenway Park

Share this:

Tweet







NESN, the television home of the Boston Red Sox, started the Red Sox season Monday with another first, as Jordan’s President Eliot Tatelman delivered the network’s first-ever live commercial announcement from his seat at Fenway Park.

At the end of the fifth inning, NESN’s announcers, instead of going to a typical commercial break, introduced Eliot who was sitting in the seats above Fenway’s Green Monster. Eliot discussed the long standing relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Jordan’s Furniture, and the numerous promotions the two organizations have run over the past 10-plus years. He reminded the audience that in 2007 when the Sox swept the World Series, over 25,000 Jordan’s customers received over $30 million in FREE furniture. Looking at the team this year, Eliot feels it will go deep into the postseason. Eliot also promoted Jordan’s 2017 Monster Deal +60 promotion.

Fans can visit Jordan’s Furniture (in-store or online) and buy as much as they’d like by May 21 and if the Red Sox sweep the World Series this season, all of their purchases will be FREE. Jordan’s also is offering up to 60 months of no interest financing with no minimum purchase required.

(Subject to terms and conditions posted online at Jordans.com — Monster Deal + 60 Merchandise includes any Jordan’s merchandise item (furniture, mattresses, accessories or other). Does not include merchandise sold in Jordan’s Colossal Clearance Center, service items, gift cards, Fuddruckers, Richardson’s Ice Cream, Kelly’s Roast Beef, Walpole Outdoors, BeanStalkTM or ITTM Adventure Ropes Courses, Blaze Pizza, or ScoopIt, IMAX® Theater, or MOM purchases.)

About Jordan’s Furniture

Jordan’s Furniture, known as the premiere furniture and mattress retailer in New England, has one of highest grossing sales per square foot records in The United States. With indoor features like Beantown, Sunbrella IMAX 3D Theaters, a 3-level ropes course, indoor shows, an iconic holiday village display, and full-service restaurants, Jordan’s Furniture is the leader in combining entertainment with shopping. Store locations are destinations, with the average time spent on-site over double the industry average. Customer Service at Jordan’s is paramount. Jordan’s 1400 employees, the “J-Team”, excel at providing an unparalleled shopping experience. Established over 95-years ago and starting as a family business, Jordan’s Furniture is a community leader in their markets.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. Forbes Magazine recently ranked NESN as the 10th Most Valuable Sports Business Brand in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 15 sports web sites in the U.S. and recently launched NESN Fuel, an automotive enthusiast, car buyers, and racing fan website. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images