Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola Take Skateboard Tour Of Boston Before Bruins Game

If you hit up any of the tourist spots in Boston this weekend, then you might have run into a couple of New England Patriots.

Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola spent their Sunday on skateboards instead of on the football field, riding around Boston from the Charles River Esplanade and through Boston Common and the Public Garden before ending up at a bar to watch Game 6 of the Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup playoff series with the Ottawa Senators.

Amendola and Edelman both documented the journey.

While you were watching the Bruins, @DannyAmendola & Julian @Edelman11 were skating around Boston asking you to come find them… pic.twitter.com/UFqJZDydOr — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 23, 2017

Skate de Bean A post shared by Danny Amendola (@dannyamendola) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

The weather is just starting to get nice in Boston, so maybe Patriots fans will be able to see them out and about more often.