Just Kidding, Sauber F1 Now Says Pascal Wehrlein Will Race In Bahrain

Sauber F1 Team might not be the most successful outfit in Formula One, but the independent team definitely knows how to keep making headlines.

In a tweet Tuesday, Sauber confirmed Pascal Wehrlein will race in Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix. This will mark the German’s first start of the 2017 season, having missed the first two races while he regained fitness following an offseason injury.

When Wehrlein announced he would miss the Chinese Grand Prix, he wasn’t sure when he’d be fit to return, admitting it would be difficult to be ready in time for Bahrain.

Good news: We are pleased to inform that Pascal Wehrlein will be back in the car as of the #BahrainGP! #F1 @PWehrlein pic.twitter.com/rnWbfYsK9k — Sauber F1 Team (@SauberF1Team) April 11, 2017

Antonio Giovinazzi took Wehrlein’s place during the first two rounds of the championship, and was the sole remaining Sauber when the checkered flag flew in the Australian Grand Prix. However, Giovinazzi crashed along the front straight during qualifying and the race in China, leaving Sauber with the task of repairing the car between back-to-back flyaway races.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas