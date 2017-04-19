Juventus Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Champions League Quarterfinal Online

Share this:

Barcelona finds its back against the wall once again entering the second leg of its 2016-17 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series with Juventus.

Juventus handed Barca a resounding 3-0 defeat last Tuesday in Turin, Italy, leaving the Spanish soccer giant with a tall task for Wednesday’s matchup at Camp Nou. But Barcelona has been here before, rallying from a four-goal deficit to shock Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

Here’s how to watch Juventus vs. Barcelona online:

When: Wednesday, April 19, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2 Go

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images