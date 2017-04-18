Kevin Durant Injury: Warriors Star Questionable For Game 2 With Calf Strain

Share this:

Kevin Durant missed most of the second half of the regular season with a leg injury, and now his status for Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers is in question.

The Warriors forward is questionable for Wednesday night’s Game 2 at Oracle Arena with a left calf strain. He’s also not the only Golden State player dealing with an injury.

For Game 2: Durant (L calf strain), Livingston (R index finger sprain & hand contusion), Barnes (R ankle/foot sprain) are all Questionable. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 18, 2017

It appears to be a new injury for Durant that was suffered in the series opener.

Uh oh. Durant questionable for game 2 tomorrow with calf injury suffered in game 1 vs Blazers. #Warriors — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) April 18, 2017

The Blazers played the Warriors well in Game 1 and were within five to seven points for most of the game before Golden State pulled away in the fourth quarter and won 121-109.

Losing Durant is tough, obviously, as he’s one of the top five players in the league. But the Warriors played very well without him when he was injured during the regular season, and Stephen Curry actually played a lot better without Durant on the floor.

The Warriors should beat the Blazers with or without Durant. The challenge won’t come until Golden State has to play the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs in the later rounds.

