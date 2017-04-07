Kia, Hyundai To Recall 1.3 Million US Vehicles For Engine Issues

Share this:

For Kia and Hyundai, news just keeps getting worse.

The two South Korean automakers plan to recall approximately 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. due to engine issues, Hyundai, which owns Kia, said Friday, via Reuters. The recall will affect Hyundai’s Sonata and Santa Fe models, and Kia’s Optima, Sorento and Sportage models.

Reportedly a manufacturing problem, the issue could lead to stalling of the vehicles’ Theta 2 engines. the companies also plan to recall 171,348 vehicles in South Korea for similar problems, according to Reuters.

Already dealing with declines in China sales and lackluster demand in both the U.S. and South Korea, the recall reportedly could cost the two automakers as much as 250 billion won ($220.19 million) each, according to one analyst, via Reuters.

Hyundai and Kia both manufacture the Theta 2 engines, which have caused problems before.

Faulty engine parts forced Hyundai to recall 470,000 Sonatas in the U.S. in 2015, according to Reuters. And while a Hyundai spokeswoman said the current recall is related to a different engine problem, a South Korean ministry official said the two issues were related.

Potential engine stalling, according to the ministry, is caused by metal debris in crankshafts that could lead to engine damage.

Thumbnail photo via Hyundai