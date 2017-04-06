Knicks Owner James Dolan Calls Fan An A–hole, ‘Because He Is An A–hole’

Share this:

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has a history of treating fans — and former players — harshly and accusing them of being drunk.

So, it’s not surprising that Dolan got into an argument with a season ticket holder Tuesday night outside of Madison Square Garden, and then accused the fan of being intoxicated.

Deadspin’s Dave McKenna reported Wednesday that Dolan and Mike Hamersky, a lawyer and self-proclaimed Knicks superfan, got into an altercation that ended with Dolan calling Hamerksy an a–hole.

And Dolan responded to the report by admitting it.

“I did call him an a–hole,” Dolan said, per McKenna. “Because he is an a–hole.”

Hamersky said he told Dolan to sell the team, and Dolan marched toward him and started yelling.

“What if I showed up at your office and called you an a–hole? Because you are an a–hole,” Dolan said, according to Hamersky.

The Knicks owner then, as he is accustomed to doing, accused Hamersky of being drunk and instructed his security detail to not let him in the building.

Hamersky denies being drunk, telling McKenna that he had just come from teaching a law class at Fordham University.

Dolan, of course, recently got into a very public altercation with former Knicks forward Charles Oakley.

It hasn’t been a great few months for Dolan’s image.

