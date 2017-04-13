Knicks Star Carmelo Anthony Makes Critical Comments Of Phil Jackson

Share this:

It was a season to forget for the New York Knicks.

The Knicks wrapped up their 2016-17 season Wednesday and finished the campaign with a dismal 31-51 record.

There wasn’t much to get excited about over the course of New York’s season, as it was filled with poor play on the court and front office chaos.

One of the more noteworthy storylines during the Knicks’ season was Carmelo Anthony’s future in New York. As the Knicks continued to struggle, it was reported that team president Phil Jackson viewed Anthony has a possible trade asset and was exploring deals for the superstar forward up until the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline.

Speaking with ESPN, Anthony divulged into he and Jackson’s relationship and revealed that the dialogue between the two wasn’t the best.

“If somebody was talking bad about you indirectly at your job, what would you do? You would feel a certain way,” Anthony told ESPN. “You would want that person to come straightforward with you. And I feel the same way. I’m always open. I’m a very honest person. I know the business and I know the game and I know how it works. So if it’s something that you want to get across, a message that you want to get across, I’ve always been open.”

With the offseason approaching and the Knicks expected to go into rebuilding mode, there’s still a chance they could part ways with Anthony by summer’s end. At 32 years old, it might also be in Anthony’s interest to explore greener pastures in hopes of legitimately competing for a championship.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images