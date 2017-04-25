Kobe Bryant Performs Slam Poem About Steve Urkel On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Share this:

Kobe Bryant’s post-NBA life has taken him back in time.

The former basketball superstar performed a slam poem Monday during his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The poem centered on the 1990s sitcom “Family Matters,” and its star character Steve Urkel, who occasionally abandoned his geeky persona for a cooler one, Stefan Urquelle. Bryant even dressed the part.

That’s not a bad effort from Bryant. In fact, it’s much better than we expected, given his ill-fated dalliance with rap music all those years ago.