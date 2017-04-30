Kurt Warner Provides Inspiring Message For Players Not Taken In NFL Draft

Share this:

The 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone.

For some players, their dreams of playing in the NFL became a reality. For others, a phone call from an NFL front office never came.

But just because you weren’t drafted doesn’t mean you won’t play at the highest level. Just ask Kurt Warner.

Warner was overlooked by every team in the 1994 NFL Draft, but that was only the start of his journey. He’d be released by the Green Bay Packers in training camp, had a brief stint in the Arena Football League and even logged some time in NFL Europe.

Finally in 1999, Warner became the starting quarterback for the St. Louis Rams. The signal-caller relished the opportunity and went on to win Super Bowl XXXIV that year. And after 10 more brilliant seasons in the NFL, Warner’s résumé earned him election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As the poster boy of the underdog tale, Warner provided this year’s undrafted players with some words of wisdom.

Young men who didn't have name's called, I didn't either, but it'll b called in Canton this Fall… Not start u wanted but ending is up 2 U! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) April 29, 2017

Just awesome.

