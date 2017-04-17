Lack Of US Interest Hurting ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ Box Office Numbers

Share this:

The eighth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise is on pace to set a box office record in its opening weekend, though it isn’t getting much help from the U.S. market.

Based on early estimations, “The Fate of the Furious” is expected to set a new record for ticket sales, surpassing the previous benchmark of $529 million set by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” according to Reuters. The film’s early success in China is helping make up for underwhelming numbers in the domestic market.

In the first two days of screening, “The Fate of the Furious” racked up $135 million in sales in China, though, unlike in other markets, only 25 percent of that will go to Universal Pictures.

The movie has severely under-performed stateside, surpassing the $100-million mark by just $200,000, despite experts predicting it would blow past that. By contrast, “Furious 7,” which served as a tribute to Paul Walker who died in a car crash before filming was completed, raked in $147.2 million in its first weekend.

Based on the huge disparity between this installment’s opening numbers and “Furious 7’s”, American fans seemingly have become disinterested with the franchise. Many are speculating the movies’ following would have preferred the franchise cap its run at seven films, as the previous movie made for a fitting ending to the series.

While the addition of stars such as Charlize Theron might have helped drum up some attention among casual fans of “Fast & Furious,” it hasn’t done much to retain the previously cult following