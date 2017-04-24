Larry Page-Backed Kitty Hawk Flyer Is Part Watercraft, Part Helicopter

Share this:

Personal flying vehicles, such as flying cars, are largely viewed as parts of a still far-off future. Some companies, however, are working to help average people take to the skies sooner, rather than later.

Kitty Hawk, a flying-vehicle startup backed by Alphabet CEO Larry Page, posted a video to its YouTube channel on Monday that provides the first look at a prototype version of the company’s all-electric Flyer. While the vehicle in its current state doesn’t look very practical, Kitty Hawk says on its website that the Flyer is legal to operate in the United States without a pilot’s license, and will be available by the end of this year.

Unlike many flying vehicle concepts, of which new ones seemingly are released every day, the Kitty Hawk Flyer doesn’t sport any wheels, and only can fly over fresh water.

Kitty Hawk hasn’t announced the Flyer’s retail price yet, though it’s offering a $2000 discount, as well as test flights, to those who put down a $100 deposit now.