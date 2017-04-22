LaVar Ball Rants About Nike Exec’s Comments While Barbecuing Chicken

Share this:

Tweet







LaVar Ball apparently made sure his response to George Raveling was just as over-the-top as the Nike executive’s comments.

In case you missed it, Raveling, a veteran Nike exec, called Ball “the worst thing to happen to basketball in the last 100 years.” Ball’s three sons, Lonzo (who’s entering this season’s NBA draft), LiAngelo and LaMelo, all are basketball stars, and Ball is infamous for being difficult to work with.

Still, Raveling’s comments were hyperbolic — segregation still existed in the NBA in the last 100 years, as did Donald Sterling — so Ball clapped back on his new Instagram. And he did it while grilling chicken wings and sporting his own Big Baller Brand shirt.

We coming #BBB A post shared by Lavar Ball (@lavarbigballer) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

“So I’m the worst thing that happened in 100 years?” Ball said. “That’s because everybody been in the darkness for 100 years, but you know how this bothers me? Not at all. Big Baller’s chicken. Big Baller’s barbecue. Call it what you want.”

Ball even went so far as to say Big Baller Brand will rival Nike someday.

“Let me tell you something, I know I’m on the right step because if nothing like this ain’t happen in 100 years, then guess what?” Ball said. “We in a new lane, baby. That Big Baller Brand about to be your competition.”

It looks as thought the Ball brothers won’t be getting that $1 billion deal with Nike after all.