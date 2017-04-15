Leafs Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Toronto Maple Leafs nearly pulled off a remarkable upset win Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals.

The Leafs, however, blew a 2-0 first-period lead and lost 3-2 in overtime. Still, Toronto’s performance should give it the confidence it needs to make this a competitive series.

Here’s how to watch Leafs vs. Capitals Game 2 online.

When: Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images