Leafs Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

by on Sat, Apr 15, 2017 at 2:01PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs nearly pulled off a remarkable upset win Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals.

The Leafs, however, blew a 2-0 first-period lead and lost 3-2 in overtime. Still, Toronto’s performance should give it the confidence it needs to make this a competitive series.

Here’s how to watch Leafs vs. Capitals Game 2 online.

When: Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

