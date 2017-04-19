Leafs Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The Toronto Maple Leafs have shocked many fans and pundits by taking a 2-1 lead in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals.

Every game of this series has gone to overtime, and so far it’s arguably been the most exciting playoff matchup in either conference.

Here’s how you can watch Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Game 4 online.

When: Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images