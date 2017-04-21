Leafs Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Washington Capitals evened their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs at two games apiece after a 5-4 win in Game 4.

Now the series shifts back to Washington, where the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Capitals are hoping to take a 3-2 series lead. It’s been a very exciting series so far, as three of the four games have gone to overtime.

Here’s how you can watch Leafs vs. Capitals Game 5 online.

When: Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images