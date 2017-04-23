LeBron James’ Dagger 3-Pointer Helps Cavs Complete Sweep Of Pacers

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are advancing to the second round of the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs and, once again, LeBron James is a big reason why.

Trailing 102-100 during the final minutes of Game 4 of their first-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, the Cavs got a clutch 3-pointer from James to take the lead with 1:08 remaining. Cleveland went on to secure the victory and a sweep of the Pacers, who put up a valiant effort in the series.

Cleveland now awaits the winner of the series between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, which currently is tied 2-2.

The series between the Cavs and Pacers was brutally close, particularly from Indiana’s perspective. The Cavs won four games by a combined 16 points, including a one-point victory in Game 1.

Still, winning is all that matters at this time of the year, and Cleveland looks primed to make a strong run at defending their 2016 NBA championship.

