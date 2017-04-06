LeGarrette Blount, Still Unsigned, Shares Hug With Robert Kraft At Celtics-Cavs

Share this:

LeGarrette Blount is not officially a member of the New England Patriots at the moment. But he’s still a big fan of the Boston Celtics.

The free-agent running back sat courtside for Wednesday’s Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers game at TD Garden, where he was seen sharing a long hug with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Recently signed Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore also was in attendance, as was New England running back Dion Lewis.

Dion Lewis, LeGarrette Blount, Stephon Gilmore, & Robert Kraft are at the @Celtics game tonight. Kraft went over & hugged Blount. ☘ pic.twitter.com/tVT9O5IXp5 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 6, 2017

Blount also had this comical exchange with reporters after the game:

LeGarrette Blount, at C's-Cavs, weaves through a group of reporters, turns and says, "See, tell them I still got it. Give me some money." — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) April 6, 2017

Blount is coming off the most productive season of his career, but he has yet to land a new contract since hitting free agency last month. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday both Blount and the Patriots remain interested in keeping the big back in Foxboro, but that they have unable to agree on salary.

“I know LeGarrette Blount would like to return to the Patriots,” Rapoport said during an NFL Network appearance. “I know the Patriots would like him back. At this point, the salary (offered by the Patriots) hasn’t been more than some of the other running backs on the roster already make.”

Blount posted career highs in all three rushing categories this past season, carrying the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards and an NFL-best 18 touchdowns.

The Patriots currently have five running backs under contract: Lewis, James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and D.J. Foster.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images