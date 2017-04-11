LeGarrette Blount’s Deleted Tweet Whips Patriots Fans Into A Frenzy

Share this:

The New England Patriots still don’t know what LeGarrette Blount will do in free agency, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating over one of the running back’s tweets.

Blount tweeted a photo Monday of himself and cornerback Malcolm Butler — whose future with the Patriots as a restricted free agent also is up in the air — that appears to be from an “Ask PFW” column on the team’s website addressing what might happen to both players this offseason. The 30-year-old had a rather cryptic message to go along with the photo, but he ended up deleting the tweet shortly after he sent it.

But unfortunately for Blount, nothing really gets deleted from the internet in 2017.

Butler and Blount both reportedly are looking for more than the Patriots have offered them, so naturally, many Patriots fans believed Blount’s tweet was foreshadowing their departure. However, rumor has it that neither have competitive offers, so it doesn’t necessarily offer much of a look into the future.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images