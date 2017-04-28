Leonard Fournette: Adrian Peterson Is ‘Who I Want To Be’ In NFL

Share this:

PHILADELPHIA — Leonard Fournette has heard the comparisons — that his powerful, angry running style is similar to Adrian Peterson’s when he came out of Oklahoma and was a 2007 first-round draft pick.

The LSU running back, who was selected fourth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night, appreciates the comparisons to the former NFL MVP winner.

But Fournette understands he has a lot to accomplish before reaching Peterson’s Hall of Fame-caliber level.

“It’s a blessing, man. But we’re two different people,” Leonard said Thursday shortly after he was drafted. “I’d rather not be compared to him because he’s a great back. He’s who I want to be. In due time maybe I’ll get there.”

Fournette is very difficult to tackle. If you come at him straight on, he’ll lower his shoulder and drive right through you. If you come at him from an angle, prepare to get a powerful stiff arm.

This hard-nosed style doesn’t always translate to the pros, though. NFL defensive players are much stronger and faster than guys in college football, and Fournette is willing to change his running style a bit if it will help him at the next level.

“Most definitely. I can also change it up, too,” Fournette said. “You don’t always have to run over guys. Also I can outrun guys. I believe I can change it up.”

Peterson improved his speed and agility after entering the NFL, which made him a much more well-rounded back who went on to tally 11,747 rushing yards and 97 rushing touchdowns over the last 11 seasons.

If Fournette can make the same adjustments, he will prolong his career and have a great chance to be one of the league’s best running backs for a long time.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images