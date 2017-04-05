Leonard Fournette Showed Up To LSU Pro Day Much Lighter Than At NFL Combine

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 NFL Draft is a few weeks away and one of the top running backs in the draft made a statement Wednesday.

LSU star Leonard Fournette, who was criticized for showing up to the NFL Scouting Combine at 240 lbs., weighed in at 228 lbs. at Wednesday’s LSU pro day, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Eric Edholm.

By doing this, Fournette erased one of the few concerns surrounding him before the draft. The powerful running back participated only in position drills Wednesday, choosing to let his combine scores speak for themselves. He ran a blistering 4.51 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium last month.

ESPN’s Mark Triplett reported Wednesday that Fournette wanted to show teams that he could drop the weight.

“I think some of them wanted me to just see if I could get down to that size,” Fournette said, per Triplett. “Some people had concerns about me at 240. … So I just wanted to show them I could stay on course and be disciplined and do what I have to do.”

And how did Fournette lose 12 lbs. in a month?

“My mom’s been on me about what I’ve been eating,” Fournette said. “Basically I wanted to show everybody that I can lose the weight. It really doesn’t matter. I’m gonna play good at any weight I want to.”

The 2017 NFL Draft begins April 27.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images