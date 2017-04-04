Lexus ‘Strike Out Hunger’ Program Returns In 2017 To Benefit Greater Boston Food Bank

Share this:

Tweet







Baseball is back, and so is the Strike Out Hunger program.

Once again, Lexus will donate $50 to The Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Red Sox pitcher strikes out the opposing team’s hitter this season.

The program kicked off Opening Day and will run through the entire regular season, including each and every one of the Red Sox’s 162 games.

In addition to making a financial pledge, Lexus also will host food drives throughout the month of June at six Boston area dealers.

The Strike Out Hunger campaign had wildly successful rookie season, as Lexus donated $68,100 and 1,300 pounds of food to The Greater Boston Food Bank last season for 1,362 strikeouts.