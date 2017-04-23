Lionel Messi’s 500th Goal Lifts Barcelona To Amazing El Clasico Win

Share this:

Just when you thought Lionel Messi ran out of amazing highlights, the Argentinian registers a flash of brilliance that will leave you speechless.

In the final seconds of the legendary El Clasico match Sunday, the Barcelona striker ripped the game-winner into the bottom left corner of the net to lift his club over Real Madrid.

Hay Liga!#Messi racks up his 500th career goal. Oh, and it just so happens to settle the best #ElClasico in a long time! pic.twitter.com/ZvF5mxrCG0 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 23, 2017

Messi also made history in the process, as the tally was the 500th of his career. He’s the all-time leading scorer in El Clasico history with 23 goals.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are deadlocked at 75 points atop the La Liga standings with five weeks remaining in the season.

